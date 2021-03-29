Register Now: Spring Into Action With These Steps to Success

The name for RISMedia’s latest virtual event, “Spring Into Action,” co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, wasn’t chosen for just any reason. We want the industry’s practitioners to be able to leverage best practices and action items that they can implement in their own businesses.

So don’t forget to sign up for the event, being hosted on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT, and bringing together more than 75 of the industry’s leaders, coaches and trainers to get you ready for the bustling spring and summer markets. Get ready to take notes so you can jump right in with the latest best practices for success.

The following sessions will get you prepared with actionable insights you can implement in your own business:

Broker Track:



Elevate your Business: How to Compete Against Wall St., Portals, iBuyers and More

Gearing up to compete against the slew of evolving competition in the real estate business means implementing innovative strategies and tools to properly prepare agents. In this session, brokers discuss how they’re evolving their game plans to elevate their firms.

Broadcasting 1:15 p.m. – More About This Session

Gaining Control: Cutting Costs and Managing Expenses to Ensure Profitability

No matter how many transactions your firm is raking in, the key to profitability is effectively managing expense. In this session, brokers share where they’re cutting back, where they’re investing and how they’re tracking ROI.



Broadcasting 3:00 p.m. – More About This Session

A Strong Start: How to Get New Agents Up and Running Faster

More people are entering the real estate business than ever before, whether they’re straight out of college or a seasoned veteran embarking on a new career path. This panel of brokerage leaders discusses the best methods for onboarding new agents, mentoring them to success and making them a part of your company’s long-term growth.



Broadcasting 3:30 p.m. — More About This Session



Agent Track:

How to Defend Your Value Proposition and Protect Your Commission

In this one-on-one session with RISMedia’s John Featherston and David Knox of David Knox Productions, attendees will learn what it takes to defend the REALTOR® value in today’s real estate environment.

Broadcasting 12:45 p.m. – More About This Session

A 90-Day Game Plan for New Agents

A career in real estate holds limitless potential…but getting started can be overwhelming. In this exclusive one-on-one session, Todd Sumney shares a three-month game plan for new agents to get them over the initial hurdles and off and running.

Broadcasting 1:50 p.m. – More About This Session

How to Get More Conversions With Warm and Cold Leads

The markets are flooded with leads, but actually converting them can be harder than it appears. In this session, learn how you can leverage your skills to convert more of that business that’s sitting in your pipeline.

Broadcasting 2:50 p.m. – More About This Session



Creating an Engaging Online Presence With Social Media

Thanks to conducting business in a pandemic environment, video usage has reached new heights. But are you maximizing your video efforts to build business? In this session, social media pro Marki Lemons-Ryhal shares how to utilize video to connect with consumers and attract referrals.

Broadcasting 3:15 p.m. – More About This Session

Within these sessions, you’ll hear from:

– Whitney Finn LaCosta, Coach REALTORS®

– Matthew O’Connor, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®

– Dean deTonnancourt, HomeSmart Professional Real Estate

– Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties; MG Residential

– Candace Adams, BHHS New England, New York & Westchester Properties

– Harold Crye, Crye-Leike Inc. REALTORS®

– Rei Mesa, BHHS Florida Realty

– Laurie Thiel, RE/MAX Equity Group

– Josh Harley, Fathom Realty

– Bill Keleher, BHHS New Jersey Properties

– Michael Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company

– Gary Scott, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

– J. Lennox Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Jon Bye, Jon Bye & Associates, John L. Scott Real Estate

– David Knox, David Knox Productions

– Chris Speicher, Weichert REALTORS® – The Franzese Group

– Lawrence Wong, BHHS, Fox & Roach

– Harrison Beacher, Coalition Properties Group/Keller Williams Capital Properties

– Phil Gerdes, Long & Foster Real Estate

– Lori Holden Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Marki Lemons-Ryhal, ReMarkiTable LLC

– Alex Salazar, The Salazar Group Powered by RE/MAX Gold

– Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International

