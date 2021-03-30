Century 21 Real Estate Adds New Sri Lanka Affiliate

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently announced the addition of CENTURY 21 Sri Lanka, marking the 85th country to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand. A team of global investors led by Ananda Senarath signed an exclusive franchise agreement.

According to Shawn Senarath, “We’re excited to shout out to Sri Lankan homebuyers, home sellers and investors throughout the pearl of the Indian ocean that the CENTURY 21 family of relentless sales professionals is ready to go above and beyond and give 121% to help them reach the best real estate outcomes possible. We’re confident that, with the CENTURY 21® brand behind us, we will be able to grow to be No. 1.”

“Our team has been working hard to get the CENTURY 21® brand into this amazing island country,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re proud to have Ananda, Shawn and the entire leadership team at CENTURY 21 Sri Lanka onboard and looking to make a difference in the lives of people, families and communities throughout the Island.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.