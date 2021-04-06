4 Unexpected Home Features You Can Bring Outside

In today’s luxury homes, it’s likely you’ll find a stylish seating area, swimming pool and grilling station where the family can spend their time under the sun. Of course, if you’re looking to take that a step further, here are several unexpected features that you can take outside.

Outdoor Bathtub

It’s quite common these days for the primary suite to have its own private garden and if you want to create a truly enchanting outdoor space, an outdoor bathtub is the perfect way to do so. Just imagine ending each day in a little oasis where you can soak under the stars while surrounded by lush plantings.

Television on the Terrace

There’s nothing to complain about when you get to spend your day off lounging in the backyard. Unless, of course, it means you’re missing the big game. Fortunately, an outdoor television can easily solve this problem, so you can stay up-to-date on every score whether you’re tending to the grill or splashing around in the pool.

Content Square 1.

Open Air Wet Bar

While we’re on the subject of outdoor entertainment, why not complete the ambience with a stunning wet bar where you can prepare cocktails, smoothies, and more? You’ll be able to serve friends and family all their favorite beverages without having to run inside and miss out on all the fun.

Backyard Sauna

When you think of adding a sauna to your home, chances are you’re picturing it in the primary bathroom or perhaps a wellness area. The backyard, however, is as good a place as any to have one built. If you live on a scenic property, an outdoor sauna can create a unique and relaxing experience that you’ll be sure to appreciate that much more during the colder months of the year.