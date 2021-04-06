How To Make Your Lawn More Eco-Friendly

A rolling lawn is as American as apple pie, but if we’re being honest, it’s not always the most eco-friendly home feature. Fortunately, there are several ways to make it more sustainable, so you can keep a clean conscience while enjoying a lush backyard. Following are several tips to help lower your lawn’s impact on the environment.

Smart Irrigation System

One of the biggest problems is the amount of water required to maintain a typical lawn. However, a smart irrigation system can help to significantly lower this by automatically adjusting your yard’s watering schedule based on local weather patterns. For instance, after a rainstorm rolls through, it will know that your yard and garden already have all the water they need.

Use Greywater

Another way to decrease water usage is to utilize what’s commonly known as greywater. This refers to water that’s been used for showers, dishwashing, or running a load in the washing machine. It might not exactly be the cleanest water, but it’s still good enough to use on your lawn. To do this, you can talk with your plumber about installing a greywater treatment system.

Try Organic Fertilizer

There are often way too many harsh chemicals used for lawn care that are bad for the environment and, in the long run, will deplete the nutrients in your soil. That’s why organic fertilizers are always the best way to achieve a beautiful lawn that doesn’t harm the surrounding ecosystem. Plus, you give your yard an extra boost by nourishing it with compost.

Native Plantings

Last, but not least, it’s always a good idea to opt for native plantings as much as possible. If it’s found locally, then chances are a plant will be just fine in your backyard without the extensive use of irrigation and pesticides. Exotic plants that come from a different climate, for example, will most likely require more resources.