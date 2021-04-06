REALTORSÂ® Can Access Exclusive Offers on Appliances and Life Insurance

NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, the association’s exclusive member benefits program, has rolled out two new home and personal offers for members.

One gives NAR members access to exclusive pricing on GE appliances through a private online shopping site, and the other introduces access to Group Term Life Insurance and AD&D Insurance.

Exclusive Savings on AppliancesÂ

The recently launched GE Appliances Store provides a perfect opportunity for REALTORSÂ® looking to spruce up their home appliances. By simply registering for the private online shopping site, NAR members can explore a wide range of products that fit every style and budget, at exceptional savings on purchases through an exclusive discount.

Available exclusively through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program for NAR members, the new GE Appliances Store offers a full line of high-quality large and small appliances, including refrigerators and freezers, ovens, washers and dryers, and more from the MonogramÂ®, CAFÃ‰™, GE Profile™, GEÂ®, Haier and HotpointÂ® brands.

Members considering a renovation, ready to spruce up kitchen appliances, or interested in switching to high-efficiency appliances for the laundry room, can shop and buy direct. There are also plenty of on-trend options such as a combo air-fry and toaster oven and nugget ice makers.

In-home delivery, installation and haul-away services are also offered, where available. The program pricing applies to appliance purchases for any property owned by NAR members. It can’t, however, be used for resale or bulk purchases. Complete details can be found online.1

Special Events, Special SavingsÂ

Throughout the year, NAR members can expect additional special savings during promotional events. They often coincide with seasonal themes like Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Black Friday. NAR members should keep an eye out for the “Start with the Finish” promotion coming this month. Since these are short-term events, members are encouraged to sign up right away and opt in to receive email announcements so that they don’t miss any special savings.

To learn more, visit NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/GEAppliancesStore.

Life Insurance to Help Protect Loved Ones’ FuturesÂ

For generations, life insurance has helped protect families from the economic impact of losing a loved one. The loss of a primary breadwinner can be difficult to overcome.

That’s why we’re introducing new group term life insurance, just for NAR members and their spouses or domestic partners. Benefits include negotiated group rates and a range of coverage amounts to suit needs.

– REALTORSÂ® Group Term Life Insurance is built for young families as well as more established couples and individuals aged 20 to 59, with coverage amounts that go up to $1 million. The online application even offers fast and easy automated medical underwriting for members under age 50 and coverage under $250k. Plus, coming soon: a guaranteed-issue offer just for NAR’s newest* members.

– REALTORSÂ® Mature Group Term Life Insurance is for those aged 60 to 74, to apply for coverage amounts up to $100,000 (subject to medical underwriting).

– REALTORSÂ® Group AD&D (Accidental Death and Dismemberment) offers guaranteed acceptance to those aged 20 to 60 and benefits up to $500,000. No medical testing or exam is required, and there are no health questions required to be approved. Unmarried and dependent children may also obtain this coverage.

Apply with confidence! There is a “30 Day Free Look” period to make sure members are comfortable with their new insurance provided no claims have been made.

These new benefits are in addition to the comprehensive health and wellness-oriented solutions available through NAR’s REALTORSÂ® Insurance Place platform, which features exclusive health, dental, vision and pet insurance options, plus telemedicine and more.

To learn more about this new life insurance benefit, and for features, costs, eligibility, renewability, limitations and exclusions, visit NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits/LifeInsurance.

Program administered by InsuranceTPA.com.Â

Arkansas Insurance License #100106720

California Insurance License #0F74483

Underwritten by New York Life Insurance Company, 51 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010 under policy # 31000/31002/31003 GMR.

*When applied for within the first 180 days of NAR membership

*Delivery is not available in Alaska, Hawaii and other select zip codes within the continental U.S.Â

The REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORSÂ®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORSÂ® gained an edge by leveraging at least one REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program offering, saving $74 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits.

