Rocket Mortgage Partners With Bryson DeChambeau

Rocket Mortgage recently announced a new partnership with the 2020 U.S Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, the current FedEx Cup leader on the PGA Tour and World Number 5. Known for crushing drives and boasting fastest-swing records, his driver will now don a new custom Rocket Mortgage-branded headcover and the company’s logo will appear on the star golfer’s left sleeve.

DeChambeau is no stranger to Rocket Mortgage as he is the reigning champion of the Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“Golf fans are glued to their screens every time Bryson takes the tee. He is an innovator, changing the way people think about the great game of golf, just like we have shifted perceptions about how simple getting a mortgage can be with our digital solutions,” said Rocket Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer Casey Hurbis. “At Rocket Mortgage, whether it is hosting the first-ever basketball game on a live aircraft carrier or creating the largest game of Super Bowl Squares in history, we love being on a big stage and finding opportunities and partners to establish truly epic activations that demonstrate how both Rocket Companies and athletes impact the outcome.”

DeChambeau has witnessed immense success in his first few years on the PGA TOUR. Aside from winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has seven additional victories, including his first major win at the 2020 U.S. Open, over the course of his five years playing professional golf.

“I am looking forward to working with, and learning from, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies, as one of my goals is to extend my impact on communities by creating sustainable, positive change among the younger generation,” said DeChambeau. “As the champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, I got a chance to go deep and learn about who they are as a company and what they stood for. I realized there was a lot of alignment between my work helping kids achieve their educational goals and what they do to educate Detroit’s homeowners.”

