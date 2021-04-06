United Real Estate Ranks 8th Largest in Nation

United® Real Estate’s company-owned operations have recently been recognized as the eighth largest residential real estate brokerage in the nation ranked by number of transactions. The 2021 RISMedia Power Broker Report compares the nation’s top 1,000 real estate companies, ranked by number of residential transactions and residential sales volume.

The organization soared into the Top 10 brokerage ranking, moving up 131 positions from No. 139 to No. 8 in sales transactions and to No. 14 in closed sales volume.

The firm’s company-owned operations netted 27,292 transactions in 2020 compared to 4,987 in 2019, representing a 447% increase.

“Our agents are among the most resilient in the nation. When the pandemic struck last year, they quickly pivoted their business to provide virtual client services enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based Agent and Broker Productivity Platform: Bullseye,” said Dan Duffy, chief executive officer of United Real Estate Group. “Not only did their sales increase, but their clients also received exceptional virtual buying and selling experiences despite challenges posed by COVID-19.”

United’s company-owned brokerage conducts business in Texas, South Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Tennessee and Georgia. In addition, United has 100 independently owned and operated real estate brokerages in its growing franchise operations covering 24 states.

“The kudos for achieving our eighth largest real estate brokerage in the nation milestone truly belong to our agents, principal brokers and our supporting cast of employees. They collaborate, innovate and execute daily around our mission and vision which has created our unparalleled growth,” stated Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “We are in the fast-moving waters of the real estate brokerage business, but it’s the people of United Real Estate who continue to get it done. We are very proud of Team United!”

For more information, please visit www.growwithunited.com.