MoxiWorks Partners With CENTURY 21 Canada

MoxiWorks recently announced their new partnership with CENTURY 21 Canada. The partnership gives CENTURY 21 Canada REALTORS® access to MoxiWorks’ suite of technology through a new platform called HUB21. This platform, powered by MoxiWorks, is now available to all CENTURY 21 Canada Realtors.

HUB21, powered by MoxiWorks, is built by real estate for real estate with an emphasis on sphere selling, making agents great with the people who already know, like and trust them. According to the company, agents can now stay focused on building relationships that drive business instead of having to worry about figuring out cumbersome technology.

“We deliver the gold standard to our franchisees, agents and consumers,” said Brian Rushton, executive vice president of CENTURY 21 Canada. “Our new HUB21 platform, powered by MoxiWorks, is incredible technology. Not only does it have everything an agent needs to be successful, but the different segments of the platform work together, meaning our agents can spend time understanding their clients’ needs and delivering an excellent experience.”

HUB21, gives CENTURY 21 Canada Realtors access to MoxiWorks’ suite of software solutions and open-cloud network, including their productivity dashboard and CRM, their presentation tool and CMA, marketing automation center, website platform, and company intranet.

“During the pandemic, the need for technology solutions in the real estate industry became more vital than ever before,” said York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “We are thrilled to be able to work with CENTURY 21 Canada and their agents to help further all the great success CENTURY 21 Canada has already seen.”

“CENTURY 21 Canada represents the pinnacle of relationship-based success in the Canadian real estate industry. We’re proud to be their partner and know that they’ll make full use of MoxiWorks’ capabilities to drive ROI from sphere-of-influence selling,” Baur tells RISMedia.

