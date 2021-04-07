RISMedia Power Brokers: Howard Hanna Ranked in Top 5

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services was recently named the No. 1 privately-owned real estate company in the U.S., ranking among the Top 5 in RISMedia’s Power Broker Report, the industry’s longest running survey ranking real estate’s most successful brokerages according to volume and transactions data.

“Our real estate professionals have demonstrated their ability and willingness to excel in a tumultuous year,” said Chairman Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III. “Realizing a nearly 19% increase in sales volume year-over-year is an outstanding testament to their commitment to growth and success in our various markets.”

Howard Hanna ranked fifth for the Top 5 with total sales volume growth of $9.9 billion from 2016 – 2020, for an overall 59% increase throughout those five years.

Throughout the past few years, Howard Hanna has had a very deliberate growth plan, focused on increasing their footprint through both strategic partnerships and organic growth, according to the company. As they looked for new ways to expand, 2020 brought the opportunity to partner with a like-minded firm to move into the metropolitan New York and New Jersey area, providing Howard Hanna with a new territory, as well as the local expertise to manage the region.

“It has become clear that our consumers, associates, and partners appreciate the value of a privately-owned company,” said Howard Hanna Chief Executive Office Helen Hanna Casey. “We believe that as more and more companies become owned by shareholders, it is vital to keep the local ties. At Howard Hanna, we have local leadership in each market with regional support to ensure the success of our agents and the overall satisfaction of our customers.”

The company took challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and turned them into opportunities to not only leverage technology but enhance it for agents and clients alike. Each agent has access to the proprietary GoHanna platform, which is essentially the digital real estate office that grants them access to all the tools they need to be successful each day, said the company.

“Our commitment to evolution continues to be the differentiator for Howard Hanna,” said Howard Hanna President Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV. “We’ve built a custom platform for our agents and introduced revolutionary tools to improve our consumer experience. In addition to that, we have enhanced our internal Hanna University platform to make sure our agents have access to education materials to help them continue to learn and grow as professionals.”

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.

