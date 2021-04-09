How to Organize a Small Bedroom

A small bedroom can become cluttered if you don’t have a good organizational system. Focus on the essentials, get rid of things you don’t need and make the best use of the limited space you have available.

Figure Out What’s Essential

When space is tight, there isn’t room for a lot of furniture. Decide what is absolutely necessary. Obviously, you need a bed, and most likely a dresser and nightstand, but you can probably do without a chair, armoire and other pieces of furniture.

Like many people, you probably have a lot of clothes and shoes that you haven’t worn in years. Go through everything and sell or donate items that you no longer use so they won’t take up valuable space in your bedroom.

If you don’t have to store books, shoes and other belongings in your bedroom—don’t. Find a home for them elsewhere in your house so your small bedroom doesn’t get cluttered and messy.

Take Advantage of the Storage Space You Have

A small closet can hold quite a bit if you organize it well. You can hang some clothes, stack piles of folded clothes on a shelf up top and organize shoes in a shoe rack that sits on the floor or hangs over the closet door.

You don’t just have to hang clothes in the closet. If you have a shelf in the bedroom, you can install a rod under it to hang clothes or buy a rack and put it in a corner or along a wall.

You can place clothes in baskets and stack them on shelves. Rolling clothes can allow you to fit more in a container than you can by folding.

Flat storage containers or under-bed drawers can hold shoes, off-season clothing and linens. If you use storage bags and vacuum the air out of them, you will be able to flatten down bulky items, such as winter coats, and fit even more.

If you have a nightstand with drawers, you can use it to store clothes. You can also install one or more shelves, hang hooks on the walls and use a cart with wheels for extra storage space.

Think Outside the Box

Look beyond the closet and dresser to find other areas that you can use for storage. Some inexpensive purchases may allow you to dramatically increase the amount of storage space you have available and keep things organized.