The Strangest Place Agents Have Acquired a Lead

When it comes to lead generation, there are many tried and true strategies that real estate agents can implement such as cold-calling, door-knocking and open houses. However, sometimes a lead just falls into your lap, sometimes in the most unexpected places.

In January, we asked our CE Plus members, “Where’s the strangest place or way you’ve acquired a lead that’s resulted in a sale?” Here’s what they had to say.

“At a funeral.”

“Buying gasoline.”

“Through an ex-buyer.”

“At the hospital.”

“In an elevator.”

“While on floor duty at the brokerage office.”

“Tubing down a river.”

These responses just go to show that no matter where you are, be on the lookout for people looking to buy or sell a house.

Want to participate in our Question of the Month for a chance to win a $50 VISA gift card? Join our Membership program! Learn more here.

McKissock Learning is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing continuing education courses and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. As part of the Colibri Real Estate family of premier education brands, McKissock Learning, along with its sister schools Real Estate Express, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Gold Coast Schools, The Rockwell Institute and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career. Learn more at mckissock.com/real-estate.