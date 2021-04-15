Lone Wolf Launches Cloud CMA, Upgrades Cloud Agent Suite

Lone Wolf recently announced the launch of Cloud CMA for brokers and upgraded Cloud Agent Suite. According to the company, agents and brokers across North America can expand their digital transaction experience from listing presentation to close and beyond, via a two-way integration between their market assessment tool, Cloud CMA, and Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition and TransactionDesk Edition). The new integration is only available through Cloud CMA for brokers or the full Cloud Agent Suite for agents.

The new integration between Cloud CMA and Transactions allows agents to connect accounts, so they can save time in the transaction management process preparing listing presentations, digital forms, listing uploads, offers, signatures, and more.

“There’s never been a market quite like the one we are in right now,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf, in a statement. “We’re excited to launch this new broker edition of Cloud CMA, so we can provide agents and brokers with an unparalleled end-to-end transaction experience and help them work faster and look better to their buyers and sellers than ever before.”

Lone Wolf acquired Cloud CMA last December to expand its cloud of digital solutions for agents and brokers in North America. The solution provides agents and brokers with a CMA report that provides real-time market analysis. The upgraded broker edition of Cloud CMA Live also gives agents the ability to interactively present a CMA over Zoom and an automated solution to stay top-of-mind with homeowners, Homebeat.

“Most people think that the real estate transaction starts when you get the listing,” said Greg Robertson, head of Enterprise Sales for Lone Wolf, in a statement. “But nobody was capturing any information before the listing was won. Cloud CMA empowers agents and brokers with leading digital tools, giving them a huge advantage and helping them win the listing and differentiate their brand in their local market. With this new integration, the new broker edition of Cloud CMA connects the entire real estate process from listing presentation to close into one seamless process. Nobody else is coming close to being able to do this.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.

