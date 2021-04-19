Key Ingredients for a Successful Team Huddle

We know huddling with your real estate team is important, but what does a successful huddle look like? A proper huddle can create a culture of productivity. However, in order to be this effective, a huddle needs to be intentional, and there are certain ingredients that come together to make it intentionally productive. Here are the main ingredients for a great huddle and why they are important.

Energy

Huddles are typically held first thing in the morning on a daily basis. It’s a necessary routine, but you can’t let it get monotonous or boring! You only have 15 minutes to ignite your team and get them ready for a productive day, and that 15 minutes is most productive if it’s packed with energy and excitement about the day ahead.

Wins and Learning Moments

Huddles must provide the time and space for team members to share their wins and/or learning moments. This helps inject some of that needed energy into the meetings, but it also keeps the team focused on the positive outcomes of their actions.

Core Values

Relating back to the core values on a daily basis adds meaning to the daily milestones every team member should complete. The core values are the foundation of your motives as a team. Refer back to the core values in every huddle to remind everyone of their purpose and true intentions before they go about their day.

Sharing

The most productive huddles occur when there is a value placed on what each individual can share and bring to the team. For busy real estate professionals, huddles are sometimes the only opportunity that day to connect as a team and share strategies, stories and insights. Sharing is what builds a team and sometimes a family-like, dynamic.

Accountability

Huddles need to have an aspect of accountability. For example, the huddle itself should be a mandatory activity. A team needs encouragement and excitement, but they need expectations as well in order to be successful. During huddles, the team should discuss daily goals with the expectation that they report their fulfillment of those goals back to the team the next day.

DSH Trackers

Workman Success Systems’ Daily Success Habits Tracker (DSH Tracker) is the one tool each agent should bring to every huddle because it’s the only way to really measure daily success. Its gamified point system brings energy and accountability to the team and allows everyone to reflect on their previous day and points earned together. In addition, its focus on dollar-productive activities will breed wins and victories to celebrate in the huddle each day.



Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.

