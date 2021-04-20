Revolutionizing Home Improvement for REALTORSÂ®

Curbio Brings Speed, Quality and Transparency to the Traditional Home Improvement Experience

Built specifically for real estate professionals and their buyers and sellers, Curbio has created a modern home improvement experience that’s taking the country by storm. More than just a concierge service, Curbio is an all-in-one home improvement company founded on the premise of doing things differentlyâ€”by delivering peace of mind and a risk-free approach fueled by technology.

Specializing in pre-sale home improvements, the team at Curbio is focused on delivering a completely turnkey and hassle-free way for real estate agents to get every listing ready for market fastâ€”and sold for top dollar. Raising the bar even higher, Curbio partners with real estate agents and homeowners as one team, relying on the agents’ experience in regard to what local buyers really want. As if that weren’t enough, Curbio leverages technology to streamline each and every step of the process.

Winners of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® 2019 iOi Summit Pitch Battle, Curbio’s tech-enabled “renovate now, pay when you sell” model is a gamechanger for real estate agents and homeowners alike.

“There’s virtually no real estate lifecycle that excludes some type of home improvement or repair work,” explains CEO Rick Rudman. “Everyone knows that as you work up toward selling a home, certain things need to be done to get the home ready to be listed on the market. On the flip side of the coin, when purchasing a house, buyers typically have a laundry list of projects and updates they want taken care of prior to moving in.”

Thanks to Curbio, what used to be a painful, time-consuming experience fraught with inconsistencies has been transformed, placing the three things that matter most to real estate professionals at the center of it all: speed, reliability and transparency.

“If you’re an agent trying to close a transaction, the typical home improvement is often too risky, and with so many people around the table, real estate professionals don’t want to risk there being a delay,” says Rudman. “Real estate professionals have their reputation on the line as well.”

But with Curbio, the entire process is turnkey. Everything from A to Z is taken care of, alleviating the real estate professional’s workload and saving agents an average of 40 hours in project management time.

“We are the REALTORSÂ®’ home improvement company, and unlike concierge programs that are simply connecting real estate professionals with contractors, we’re the licensed general contractor and project manager on every project,” explains Rudman.

Drawing from his background as founder of PR/marketing software company Vocus, Rudman understands just how important technology is to the Curbio concept.

“Technology allows us to compress the process so that we can get jobs done in a third of the time than the typical contractor. We can also provide same-day estimates and fixed-price proposals instead of weeks, which is the traditional industry standard,” says Rudman. “All the materials we need are lined up so that once the owner signs the contract, we can start right away.”

Better yet, since everything is done online via pictures and videos, it eliminates the need for the Curbio team to be onsite prior to the project start date, removing any barriers to getting the job started fast.

Technology aside, Rudman goes on to explain that real estate professionals have a true competitive edge with Curbio in their corner.

“With inventory being so tight, agents are taking their clients to homes that have good bones but may not be move-in ready because they know they can turn the place around within a few weeks,” says Rudman.

A self-taught home improvement guru, Rudman is looking forward to a bigger and brighter future as Curbio continues to grow.

“Geographic expansion is at the top of the list,” says Rudman. “Our goal over the next few years is to expand from the 20 largest cities we’re currently working in to 75.”

For more information, please visit www.curbio.com.

