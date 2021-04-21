HomeServices of AmericaÂ® Expands Leadership Team

HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently welcomed Steven James and Brad Loe to the company’s leadership team as executive directors of Brokerage Development.

In their new roles, James and Loe will provide guidance and support to multiple strategic growth initiatives, all while advancing the expansion of technology platforms as HomeServices strengthens its value proposition to its agents and consumers.

James and Loe will divide their time between HomeServices’ corporate headquarters in Minneapolis and offices in Westchester County.

Prior to joining HomeServices, James served as president and CEO of Douglas Elliman’s New York City brokerage and director of Sales for its East Side office.

Loe served as executive manager of Sales at Douglas Elliman’s 1995 Broadway and 575 Madison Avenue offices, bringing almost two decades of experience.

“Steven and Brad have each had exceptionally successful careers and understand the needs and preferences of agents, buyers and sellers,” said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of HomeServices of America, in a statement. “This perspective will be invaluable as HomeServices works to reimagine the home-buying and selling experience for consumers and the process by which our real estate agents serve them.”

“HomeServices is a strong, rapidly-evolving company with a sterling reputation,” added James. “In today’s fluid residential real estate brokerage landscape, the opportunity to work with a company of HomeServices’ caliber, one that offers such an exceptional value proposition to agents, is extremely compelling. I look forward to furthering HomeServices’ offerings on both a domestic and global scale.”

“HomeServices is an outstanding organization with a talented and experienced leadership team all committed to delivering exceptional customer service,” noted Loe. “I couldn’t be more excited to join this extraordinary company and to play a role in their continued growth and success.”

“Steven and Brad are well known for their energy, charisma and powerful industry presence,” concluded Blefari. “And we’re thrilled to welcome them to the HomeServices family.”

For more information, please visit www.homeservices.com.

