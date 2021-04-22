Inside Real Estate Launches CORE Present

Inside Real Estate recently announced the release of CORE Present: the next-generation CMA and presentation builder integrated into the company’s flagship platform, kvCORE.

CORE Present helps agents guide clients through an interactive pricing discussion using a single tool. Agents can create a CMA in under a minute or build a customized, fully-branded presentation tailored to their client’s persona and aesthetic. The presentations can be printed, delivered live or sent via a link that provides behavioral tracking to show agents exactly what their clients are looking at and when

.

“Consumers are now behaviorally trained by the likes of Google, Amazon and Siri. For too long, real estate agents have been required to use less-than-intelligent tools to communicate with their clients,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of CORE Division at Inside Real Estate, in a statement. “That has changed with CORE Present. We’ve invested millions to launch the most intelligent, robust and simple-to-use CMA and presentation solution for real estate. CORE Present enables agents to deliver engaging, real-time insights to their clients faster than ever while staying on-point with their brand and understanding exactly what behaviors drive their clients’ journey. Their follow-up becomes timely, fully informed and massively effective. In short, we’re empowering them to win more listings and deals.”

Inside Real Estate built CORE Present upon the pricing and data visualization features of dashCMA, which the company acquired in 2020. dashCMA founder Karen Abram, who was a licensed real estate agent herself, joined the Inside Real Estate team to lead product development on CORE Present.

“I’ve gone into many presentations with a stack of papers that ended up confusing clients with data that wasn’t relevant to them or their situation,” said Karen Abram, product director at Inside Real Estate. “Having personally used every solution on the market, we set out to make it easier for agents to showcase their local expertise and equip them with valuable insights about their customers that help get more deals done. Delivering this powerful solution to agents and brokers is incredibly rewarding.”

CORE Present allows agents to:

– Tap into MLS, title, buyer search and other data sources to show big-picture pricing that combines multiple perspectives in a single view.

– Work interactively in a live environment with buyers and sellers, making changes to comps or toggling property features in real-time, on the go.

– Effortlessly tailor designs and customize content to reflect the needs and nuances of each client.

– Deliver a fully branded presentation live, digitally or printed.

– Be notified with analytics and content engagement tracking that shows what matters most to clients.

– Drive action—whether in person or virtual—with integrated e-signing capabilities at the end of each presentation.

CORE Present will be available as an add-on to kvCORE brokerage customers beginning in May 2021. Learn more here.

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.