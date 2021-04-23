Try These 4 Cold-Weather Hobbies This Winter

Here are four sweater weather hobbies to keep you occupied during the cold winter months.

Become a Master Chef

Take an online cooking course, or sign up for a meal kit or baking kit that offers all the ingredients and instructions on-hand to hone new skills.

Take Up Painting

With dozens of in-person or online courses, or even free tutorial videos online, there are plenty of ways to learn to paint your favorite scene or subject.

Ice Skating

A natural winter activity, ice skating is a perfect winter hobby if you’re hoping to get outside and get your body moving.

Embroidery

Knitting can be a classic winter hobby, but can be finicky as you begin to learn. Embroidery is very inexpensive and gratifying to begin, making it the perfect hobby to start when you’re cozying up next to the fire.