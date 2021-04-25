Setting the Stage for a Record Year

Real Estate Webmasters Sets Canadian Firm on the Path to Continued Success

AJ Hazzi, founder and managing broker of Vantage West Realty Inc. in Canada’s Kelowna, British Columbia, fell into real estate at a very young age.

“I bought a home with a friend at 19, and the process inspired me to get licensed,” says Hazzi. “Reading books like ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ and ‘The Millionaire Real Estate Investor’ sparked a curiosity and a passion for real estate.”

That was in 2002.

With nearly two decades of industry experience under his belt today, Hazzi notes that after all this time, it still feels amazing to negotiate a great deal for a client.

“There’s so much I love about the business of real estate,” he says. “I love investing in real estate, as it’s been very good to me. I love helping others find financial freedom through buying cash-flowing properties. I love the creative side as well, from developing and creating new communities to quick property makeovers. On the sales side, I love being a guide for people during a high-stakes transaction.”

In 2008, Hazzi noticed a gap in the market and founded his boutique firm. Since then, his brokerage has grown to include 14 frontline agents, three licensed inside sales agents, six licensees in supportive roles, three property managers and 12 administrative specialist team members. While the investment space is Hazzi’s personal niche, the team works to create five-star experiences for each and every client.

“Our entire model revolves around differentiation,” says Hazzi. “Our shared vision of creating the real estate office of the future has caused us to rethink everything, from the model and the services offered to the career trajectory of our agents.”

One of the best decisions he’s made during his career? Becoming a client of Real Estate Webmasters (REW).

“I signed up because all of the big teams I looked up to at the time seemed to be working with them, so I figured there had to be some reason for that,” says Hazzi. “We are constantly receiving positive feedback on the user experience of our site. We have clients tell us all the time that it’s their favorite platform to search for properties.”

In fact, thanks to REW, the firm has seen a 20:1 return on ad spend and has scaled to seven figures worth of business from its PPC (pay-per-click) campaigns.

“It’s not going to be your cheapest option, but in life, the principle of getting what you pay for remains true,” says Hazzi. “The tech is great, it performs well, and Real Estate Webmasters continues to innovate.”

These are integral pieces of the puzzle as the industry faces new challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hazzi admits that he was “very scared” last March when things ground to a halt, the stock market dropped, and everyone was getting laid off.

“I thought we were in deep, deep trouble. Then things started to ramp up again by May, which I initially assumed was just pent-up demand playing out. By late summer it became clear that this was bigger than that,” says Hazzi. “This was a behavioral shift fueled by record low-interest rates, which created the strongest bull market we’ve had in 15 years.”

This resulted in Vantage West Realty finishing 2020 with record numbers, despite the two-month pause.

“I feel extremely blessed that our industry is so resilient,” says Hazzi. “This year will be won and lost on the battlefield, competing for the scarce listing inventory. Polishing up our skills for a seller’s market and being extremely proactive for our clients is the game plan to have another record year in 2021.”

