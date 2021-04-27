As a real estate agent, social media is one of the most important tools to have in your arsenal. Of course, sharing your listings, promoting your services and posting educational consumer content—such as the articles, videos and infographics from RISMedia’s ACESocial—is a great way to utilize these platforms. In addition to these, there are even more ways to build better business and gain more leads across your accounts.

Because clients are the backbone of real estate, it is important that they know how thankful you are for their business. So, in addition to standard content posts planned out in your social media marketing strategy, be sure to shine a light on your clients to not only show your appreciation, but also boost your engagement across multiple platforms.

Need some ideas on how to highlight your clients on social media? Here are four ways you can showcase the people most important to your business, featuring examples of posts for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Highlight: Client Closing

After all of your hard work and efforts in finding the perfect home for your clients, closing is one of the most exciting and celebratory days in the transaction process. Since this is a memorable event, offer to take a photo of your clients in front of their new home!

Share your success (and their excitement) with your social circle. Post the photo of this special moment, along with a little bit about your clients—maybe they wanted a home to start their family or relocated to a new city for work. This offers your leads and prospects a glimpse into the time and hard work you will provide, and when they are ready to hire a real estate agent, you will be top of mind!

See an example of a client closing post on Facebook below:

Highlight: Client Buying Anniversary

Maintaining relationships with past clients is essential for real estate agents, especially when it comes to referrals. But how can you stay connected with these clients once they settle into their new home? Post a photo a year after they purchased!

Remember that photo you took of your clients on closing day? Repost that and wish the homeowners and their family a happy anniversary from the day they moved in.

Your clients will see that they are still on your mind, as well as refreshing their memory of a life-changing day, making them feel important to your business. They will likely share this post, creating an organic referral opportunity. This can also help you gather client testimonials that you can share across your other social media platforms in the future.

See an example of a client buying anniversary post on Facebook below:

Highlight: Client Testimonials

Whether you request a one from a happy client or acquire one from posting a closing or buyer anniversary, as mentioned above, client testimonials are a staple for real estate agents. Reviews are a great way to build trust with potential clients, strengthen your brand and showcase your skills, directly from those who worked with you.

Today, leads and prospects start their agent search online and often narrow down their options based on reviews. In fact, according to a survey conducted by ZipRealty, 62% of online homebuyers say they would contact an agent online based on excellent reviews clearly posted by real customers.

See an example of a client testimonial on Instagram below:

Highlight: Client Appreciation Event

Attending local events is a great way for real estate professionals to stay connected to their community. Take this a step further and host a special event for your clients at a local restaurant, park or even an open house. This will not only make your clients feel appreciated long after their real estate transaction is complete, but will also showcase your ability to develop and maintain relationships outside of the office.

Whether you decide to host a monthly happy hour celebrating your latest closings with clients or you opt for an annual summer barbeque, giving your homebuyers a chance to explore their community, such as a local restaurant, in a fun and festive atmosphere is a great way to collect testimonials, secure future referrals for your business and ensure that each and every client is happy with their decision to choose you as their agent.

See an example of a client appreciation event post on Twitter below:

Remember, when it comes to social media, it is important for leads and prospects to get to know YOU! Building trust and a good reputation will help you beat out the competition and guarantee success in your market. So, as you plan out the next week or month of your social media marketing strategy, be sure to incorporate the posts mentioned above. Highlighting your clients will make them feel appreciated, as well as ensure referrals and future business.

