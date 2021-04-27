RE/MAX to Participate in Diversity & Fair Housing Summit

This week, RE/MAX LLC is co-sponsoring the Closing General Session of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) 2021 Diversity & Fair Housing Summit, taking place on Wed., April 28, and Thurs., April 29. To register for the event please click here and enter complimentary code DFHS21MEDIA.

The two-day virtual event will shed light on the cultural and institutional biases that continue to persist in the country. AREAA is dedicated to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities by creating a powerful national voice for housing and real estate professionals that serve this dynamic market.

Journalist Richard Lui, a news anchor for MSNBC and NBC, will act as the keynote speaker of the summit’s opening general session titled “Empathy Elevates Us All.” The breakout sessions that follow are devoted to understanding the many different areas in which people can be biased in the Asian American community and beyond, making this event relevant for anyone working in the industry.

RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development Mike Reagan will participate in the Closing General Session and introduce speaker, Dave Uejio, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, who was appointed by President Biden.

“Our alliances with organizations such as AREAA are critical to fulfilling the RE/MAX mission to reduce barriers and build pathways to homeownership for all,” Reagan said. “The AAPI population is growing in many communities across the country. Our work with AREAA empowers agents to not only serve as trusted guides in real estate, but also as allies in the unique issues facing the AAPI community.”

He continued, “At RE/MAX, we lead with compassion. Recent events have shown that now, more than ever, the AAPI community needs our support. We’re eager to learn how we can help and make a positive difference.”

For five consecutive years, RE/MAX has been a national sponsor of AREAA. Backing of the group ranges from supporting their financial mission, participating in education opportunities, event sponsorship, the participation of RE/MAX affiliates on AREAA’s regional leadership teams, and co-sponsoring the annual State of Asia America Report.

To learn more about AREAA, please visit areaa.org.