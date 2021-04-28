Institute for Luxury Home Marketing: April 2021 Luxury Market Report

The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis on the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

April’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month, as well as the 13-month trend.

The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (The Institute) takes a look at the first quarter of 2021 to review the luxury real estate market and if the growth in this market will continue or start to level off after an extraordinary latter half of 2020.

Many market analysts and industry experts are predicting that current sales cannot be sustained indefinitely, but they are also not expecting a decline in price points during 2021. What has shaped these predictions and why are last year’s statistics so important in understanding the market in 2021? The Institute explores the changes in the topics that are currently dominating conversations between luxury real estate professionals and their buyers.

All homes now need to provide a multi-functional space for their residents. Whether it’s a large single-family home in the countryside or a penthouse in the inner city, the aspects of health and wellness have taken center stage for many decisions being made in the luxury real estate market.

The Institute reviews innovative functionality and repurposing of space in both attached and detached homes, but with a bigger eye on how builders, developers and designers of properties in metropolitan cities are starting to change the landscape of their luxury residential buildings.

Click here to see the Institute’s full report.