4 Home Design Tips for Pet Lovers

When designing and decorating a home, most people like to make sure that each and every member of the family feels comfortable throughout. For those of us who have a furry friend, be sure this includes them, too. Whether you have a large home with multiple bedrooms or a small apartment in the city, be sure that your home decor accommodates whatever pet you have. Here are four home design tips that every pet lover will appreciate.

1. Pet-Inclusive Rooms

From adding a pet bed in every room to ensuring easy access to the backyard, it is important to be intentional about creating a home that is all-inclusive, even for our fur babies. If you have a larger home, it can be helpful to have multiple food stations, relaxation spots and play areas. For smaller city apartments, having access to an outdoor space, such as a balcony, will help ensure your pets get enough fresh air even when you aren’t home. If your pet uses a kennel or carrier often, especially when they are puppies, be sure to place them in high-traffic areas where they can still interact with the family and guests.

2. Comfort is Key

Whether you have cats and dogs or a more unique pet, such as a snake or lizard, you want to create comfortable, cozy and safe spaces for them. For fur babies, this can include soft blankets and pillows for them to snuggle up with. If you choose to keep them off your furniture, invest in dedicated items for their comfort to keep your couches, throws and decorative pillows free of pulls, rips and dirt. For non-traditional pets, such as lizards, safety may take priority. Be sure their case or cage is set at a comfortable temperature and filled with items they enjoy, such as plants and rocks. If you decide to remove them from their carriers, be sure the room is clean and ready for safe exploration. Always ensure, no matter the room, that the spaces your pets live in most prioritize their needs.

3. Activity Areas

When you have pets, especially active ones, it is important to designate space throughout the home dedicated to their needs. For example, if you have dogs, create an area near the door to hold leashes, collars and everything needed for your daily walks. If you have cats, be sure to place a litter box in a private area, such as a bathroom, laundry room or mudroom, where they can do their business in a space that isn’t crowded by other family members. Place food and water bowls in a non-carpeted area of the home to reduce mess and stains. Depending on your pet, you can even create a playroom filled with toys, climbing structures and more! Creating designated spaces for specific activities will help accommodate all of your pets needs while keeping your home (and life) organized.

4. Built-In Pet Hub

For increased flexibility for pet owners, consider creating a pet hub, or station, built right into your home’s decor. Whether it be a built-in shelving system or a dedicated washing sink, having these spaces throughout your home can help ensure your pet’s needs are always met. Instead of having loose food and water bowls, consider designing a low kitchen drawer with built-in bowls. This not only keeps your home looking clean and organized, but it can also help maintain your pet’s dietary routine. If you have a separate laundry room, consider adding a large enough sink to wash your dog after a run through the mud, keeping both your pet and your floors dirt-free. For a relaxation space, outfit a corner or even a space under the stairs filled with a bed, a blanket and plush toys where they can go to sleep or lay down after a long walk.

