Realogy Named a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company in the U.S.

Realogy Holdings Corp. was recently named a 2021 LinkedIn Top Company in the U.S. for its track record of attracting and retaining top talent. Based on in-depth analysis of LinkedIn data, the list features America’s top 50 companies that prioritize employee career growth and provide the insights necessary to help talent navigate their professional journey.

“It’s an incredible honor for Realogy to be one of only 50 U.S. businesses named to the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies List, a recognition of our strong focus to attract, retain and grow top talent,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president. “As the largest residential real estate services company in America, Realogy’s portfolio of leading brands and businesses offers individuals countless ways to meaningfully develop and cultivate impactful careers, and I am always inspired by how our employees thrive, engage and contribute to Realogy’s overall success.”

The LinkedIn Top Companies List examines the career paths of millions of professionals using data from the site’s 740 million members to evaluate seven key pillars of building a great career, including ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

Content Square 1.

“At Realogy, we are focused on helping our employees move to what’s next in their careers by providing learning and development opportunities across all of our business functions,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, chief people officer at Realogy. “Realogy employees take a proactive approach to advancing their career goals while pushing our business forward, and we have built a talent strategy that enables mobility across the enterprise while driving results.”

Realogy is consistently recognized as a leader in the real estate industry for its strong culture and leadership, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the tenth consecutive year and achieving the Great Place to Work® certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute for the third consecutive year.

Read the full 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies list here.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.