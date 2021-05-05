Howard Hanna Releases Enhanced Hanna University

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services recently released the refreshed Hanna University, a new learning management system that provides educational opportunities to individuals across the organization. With more than 70 courses available upon the March 31 launch, this platform is set to offer timely courses, educational resources, marketing materials and more to Howard Hanna’s more than 12,000 sales associates and staff members.

The new Hanna University is the result of the company’s partnership with Northpass, a provider of a leading cloud-based learning platform.

“We really took advantage of the virtual opportunities that were presented to us in 2020, given our shift to digital during the pandemic,” said Kate LeSueur, director of Education and project lead for the new Hanna University. “Throughout this six-month initiative, we developed a platform that truly integrates with the lifestyle of our agents—it is modern, motivational, and on-the-go.”

Content Square 1.

Hanna University now provides a one-stop shop for business courses on advanced sales skills, core services, and marketing skills and strategies, as well as health and wellness courses that encourage agents to find a proper work/life balance.

“The development and launch of Hanna University has completely enabled our teams to learn, grow and evolve,” said Karlton Utter, vice president of Career Development at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “This platform gives our agents a competitive advantage in the marketplace and sets them up for future successes.”

“Hanna University will benefit all of our clients—both internal and external—and at the end of the day, we are committed to providing the best customer experience possible,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Education and experience are two ways to gain an advantage in this market—and we are certainly a step ahead on both.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.