How to Leverage Your Online Presence

In today’s day and age, if you don’t have an online presence, you may not do very well in your chosen field because you lack visibility. The buyer’s online journey is not unique. In fact, according to Adaptive Marketing, 97% of consumers use the internet to find a business, which is why having an online presence is important. An online presence helps consumers find your brand before they are even aware that you exist so that they can learn about your reputation before deciding to choose your services, so it’s important to be hard to ignore. However, with so many real estate services available, how can you stand out? Let’s touch on a few different tactics to help you stand out in the crowd and leverage your online presence.

First off, create and showcase your value right away. You only have so long to make an impression online, especially with so many others doing something similar to you. Try making an impression by giving away free content. This shows that you are customer-centric and are there to help and support them with any of their questions or concerns—also known as pain points. These pain points should be part of your buyer’s persona, the thing that allows you to “speak” to the right people when you are marketing. You want to be speaking to the right crowd and become an expert in their minds for the services they need.

Now that you know who your buyers are, you should be active online. Prioritize the sites your customers are active on (based on customer research) and start brainstorming content that is best-suited for those mediums. This could be:

– Podcasts

– Social media platforms such as Instagram (photo content), Facebook (status updates), Twitter (short quips), YouTube (informative videos), TikTok (short info videos)

– Online magazines

– Amazon best-sellers list (eBooks)

Wherever you are, your goal is to collect followers and subscribers so that you can analyze and track where your potential leads are coming from. This allows you to focus on being active in those areas with the goal of converting more leads. However, you must have a website to show up online. You must also produce content, so the more active you are, and the more giving and informative you are, the more people will see your content and information.

If you don’t know how to begin your journey toward being present online, your team might have a marketing campaign that you can look into, or you might want to consider hiring a marketing manager.

