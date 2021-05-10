RE/MAX Announces Coaches Corner Live Tour

RE/MAX recently announced a new “2021 Coaches Corner Live Tour presented by RE/MAX®,” a 13-city tour open to all real estate agents that will offer in-person access to premier real estate coaches Tom Ferry, Jared James and Wayne Fredrick.

Sessions will focus on how to navigate current market conditions and will provide an opportunity for real estate professionals to share best practices, successes and insights with their peers. The event will book-end in the Lone Star State; kicking off in Houston on Tues., June 8, and concluding on Fri., Aug. 6, when the tour wraps up in Austin.

Each of the two-and-a-half hour sessions will provide an opportunity for real estate agents to meet with top industry coaches to work together on a personalized roadmap to excellence.

“Everyone benefits when real estate agents—at any brand—receive great coaching and information,” said RE/MAX Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with some of the best real estate coaches who can offer training, education and useful advice to real estate professionals who may never have access to this type of opportunity due to financial constraints or time away from home for travel.”

Registration for the “Coaches Corner Live Tour presented by RE/MAX®” is now open and costs $25. For each of the 13 events, the first 50 people to register within that city will have the $25 fee waived. Those interested must register online in advance for admittance to the event.

To register, please visit: www.CoachesCornerLiveTour.com.