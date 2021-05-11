Realty ONE Group to Open Singapore Office

Realty ONE Group recently sold the franchise rights to new owners looking to bring the company’s branding and business model to Singapore.

With his wife Sock Hoon Spearman, Robb Spearman, who is Realty ONE Group Heartland Region’s regional director and co-owner of Realty ONE Group Impact in West Des Moines, Iowa, have acquired the franchising rights for the country of Singapore, located in Southeast Asia.

“We’re more than ready to take the popularity of the brand and the success of our model beyond North America, and we found fantastic owners who know and already live the brand,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group.

Content Square 1.

“Singapore is my homeland and we want Singapore’s property agencies and agents to achieve greater success, faster with the Realty ONE Group’s model,” said Sock Hoon Spearman.

“We bought into the Realty ONE Group’s concept and COOLTURE on day ONE, and we know that others will too when they see the passion we have to help everyONE win,” said Robb Spearman.

This is the first of several other new countries Realty ONE Group plans to sign this year.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

