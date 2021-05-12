iPro Realty Network Partners With zavvie

Utah-based iPro Realty Network recently partnered with zavvie to launch “iPro Seller Solutions“—their new iBuyer and sale-leaseback programs.

“Our new iPro Seller Solutions add to the robust benefits we already offer our real estate clients, including our all-inclusive set-up service (that saves our clients substantial time and money when moving) and our Powerhouse Marketing system,” said iPro Realty Network Principal Broker and Founder Bill Telford in a statement.

“Clients make their best decisions when a professional agent walks them through all available options, so they fully understand the pluses and minuses of each choice. All solutions are centralized in one report to the homeowner,” continued Telford.

Homeowners can choose between all-cash offers from iBuyers, sale-leaseback options from bridge providers or select a traditional home sale listing.

“Homeowners will get the highest sales price and largest return on their investment when they list their home on the open market,” said Telford.

Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, added that iPro Realty Network agents can now offer unique benefits for Utah homeowners. “iPro Seller Solutions is something local homeowners can only get from an iPro Realty Network agent,” Hornung said. “Only they can deliver sellers the most options to sell their home, along with agents who offer the highest levels of integrity and customer service, which is iPro Realty’s center of excellence.”



For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.