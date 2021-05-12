Make-Ahead Cold Lunch Ideas

Whether you are at the office or headed for a picnic on a Saturday, creating an appetizing cold lunch can require some extra creativity. If you are tired of eating a sandwich or a green salad each day, one of these options could be just what you need to get out of your lunch rut. The best part? No microwave is needed for these make-ahead meals.

Pasta Salad

More than a side dish for your summer BBQ, pasta salads can actually be a filling lunch. A pasta salad loaded with various veggies and a cold protein is an ideal and balanced meal that is easy to eat between meetings. Use your favorite Italian or green goddess dressing on your favorite pasta. Choose veggie mix-ins like chopped bell peppers, onions, kale, olives and spinach. Finally, give it a protein punch with feta, diced or shredded chicken, pepperoni or canned tuna.

Charcuterie in a Box

Just like your classic childhood lunch, a charcuterie boxed lunch contains your favorite cheeses, meats and crackers. Give the flavors a grown-up makeover by choosing higher quality and more flavorful items. Creamy brie, smokey gouda, prosciutto and aged salami are all excellent options. Finally, keep your meal more satiating and nutritious by adding microgreens, nuts and dried fruit to your spread.

Protein Dippables

Dips are always a hit and can bring out the best in any veggie or food. For a fun and crunchy lunch, create a protein-packed dippable bento box lunch. Add nutritious fresh vegetables like broccoli, sliced bell peppers, cauliflower and carrot sticks, and pair them with your favorite flavor of hummus for a vegetarian lunch that you’re sure to enjoy. Want something extra to keep you full? Add pretzels or crackers for dipping, or add a small side of pre-cooked chilled chicken.

You do have more options than your traditional sandwich and salad lunch. After all, a little creativity can ensure a delicious meal every time you eat, even if you don’t have access to heat it up.