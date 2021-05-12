Survey Your Agents to Improve Support and Retention

Agents Like to Give Feedback, so Give Them the Opportunity Often Through Surveys

Here is an interesting workplace fact: 91% of management teams think that they understand their employees’ happiness, experience and needs. Unfortunately, only 74% of workers feel the same way.

Applying that to a real estate company, it’s easy to understand how sometimes there may be a disconnect between how company management feels that they are supporting their agents and how the agents…or at least some of them…are feeling.

Frequent agent surveys are simple, manageable and useful ways to avoid or overcome that dynamic. Here are a few effective ways to do that in your company:

Make your survey easy. This is important both for you and for your agents. Use a simple digital format (e.g., Google forms or SurveyMonkey), and send it by email with a link for them to complete it at their convenience. Include the links in a reminder email to increase participation.

Keep it Relevant. While you should ask a few basic questions each time, also include new questions periodically based on current situations, market conditions, etc. This will be especially helpful in getting feedback about any current company initiatives.

Be consistent. Schedule surveys to go out regularly. This serves the dual purpose of giving you timely information from your agents while also demonstrating to them consistent interest in their input. I recommend monthly “pulse-check” surveys with only a few questions, quarterly surveys with a few custom and timely questions added, and at least one annual comprehensive survey (typically near the beginning of the year).

Use at least one open-ended question. End each survey with “What else do we need to know?” Sometimes the best feedback is something that you wouldn’t have known about without asking.

Supporting your agents to be both productive and happy is imperative for long-term success and retention. Surveys offer a simple and effective way to complement live interactions and find out information you may not glean in everyday conversations.

Employ this simple tool often, and with the right questions to stay on top of what your agents need and want, your company culture will almost certainly be stronger for it.

To set up a free call to learn how an affordable, branded agent training platform can improve new and existing agent production, click here.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.