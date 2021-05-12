Tips to Keep Seniors Connected

Isolation can lead to physical and mental health problems for people of all ages, but senior citizens are particularly vulnerable.

Teach Them Technology

Get on the phone with an older individual and explain how to use unfamiliar technology to open up new avenues to communicate.

Keep in Touch

Provide much-needed social interaction and mental stimulation with phone and video calls, emails and texts.

Share Photos and Videos

Send photos and videos of things that are going on in your life now and fun times you have spent together.

Plan Quality Time

Arrange to play a game virtually as a group or schedule a movie night when everyone watches the same film together, albeit in different locations.

Help Older Neighbors

If you know that a senior citizen in your community lives alone, check in to find out how he or she is doing and ask if there is anything you can do to help.