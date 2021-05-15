Brokers: Why Creating a ‘Lifestyle’ Brokerage Will Help Take Your Firm Into the Future

What: Tune in to our next RISMedia webinar, “Why Creating a ‘Lifestyle’ Brokerage Will Help Take Your Firm Into the Future,” moderated by Workman Success System’s Cleve Gaddis and sponsored by Constellation1. In this session, you will gain insights into how fostering collaboration between your office and agents will convert more leads; how to stand out in a hot market with exceptional customer experience; and how to lean on your technology solution providers to collaborate with each other to meet your office and agent needs.

When: Wed., May 19, 2021 – 3 p.m. ET

Moderator: Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Kim Koraca is the vice president, Marketing at Constellation1. With more than 15 years of experience driving revenue growth in real estate technology marketing across North America, Koraca leads the Constellation1 brand and marketing strategies. Koraca has a proven track record building and mentoring high performing teams, creating content marketing strategies, and leading internal and client communications in medium to large organizations.

Will Grewal is the founder and CEO of HomeStack, a leading provider of mobile app technology for real estate agents, teams and brokerages. The Los Angeles, California-based company was founded in 2012. Since its inception, Will Grewal has led the team at HomeStack—affectionately known as the “StackPack”—to create a mobile-first platform that fits within any real estate workflow.

Shawna Alt, president of First Weber, Inc., has 25 years of experience in real estate and has had diverse roles within the industry, rising from personal assistant to agent to regional sales manager and vice president of First Weber before taking on the role of president. First Weber sells real estate throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. At First Weber, “Our business is helping you build yours.”

