Dilbeck Partners With zavvie

Dilbeck, a family-owned real estate company in Southern California, recently launched “Premier Seller’s Edge,” powered by zavvie and its “Offer Optimizer” technology. Now sellers can fully explore all their choices, including selling to an iBuyer, using a new buy-before-you-sell option or listing their home for sale on the open market.

“With inventory this low, homeowners have an extraordinary opportunity to sell,” said Mark Dilbeck, president of Dilbeck Real Estate. “What’s different is sellers can see what instant all-cash offers from different iBuyers looks like or tap into one of the hottest new solutions—buy your next home before you sell your current one by working with a Bridge provider.”

“If homeowners want to receive multiple offers on their home, all they have to do is meet with a Dilbeck agent and then push a button,” Dilbeck said. “While we continue to use advanced technology and marketing to help our neighbors, one thing has not changed in more than a half-century: Dilbeck Real Estate’s commitment to honesty, integrity, professionalism and superior service.”

With “Dilbeck Premier Seller’s Edge,” homeowners working with a Dilbeck agent can compare three different sales paths. They can select an all-cash instant offer from an iBuyer, which requires properties in good condition and within a targeted price range. They can choose a modern bridge program, which allows a homeowner to buy their next home before selling their current one and gives them more control over their moving timeline. Dilbeck agents also can help homeowners sell on the open market, which is the most popular choice, as it often results in the highest sales price and net proceeds.

“Dilbeck Real Estate is well admired for its ability to leverage cutting-edge technology and raising the bar when it comes to providing a superior real estate experience for its customers,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “By showing homeowners all selling solutions available, Dilbeck is empowering their agents to deliver both the most choices to sellers combined with the best service. Best of all, they are unlocking local inventory.”

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.

