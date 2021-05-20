How to Attract and Retain Agents

Real estate is a people business. It’s a contact sport, and brokerages want to make sure the right people are joining. But how do you attract the right people? What is it about your brokerage that will make agents, brand-new and seasoned, want to join? Agents must know what the brokerage offers that will allow them to achieve success. Every agent has a different definition of success, so it is important that the things being offered can help agents achieve their success.
Here are some best practices brokerages can use to recruit and retain agents, build a strong culture, provide support and train.
Culture, for many, is the most important thing. Agents want to be part of an environment that is not only supportive and fun, but also where they don’t feel like a number. But how do you create that culture? Company outings, luncheons, contests, consistent training, support and services are just some ways brokerages can create a culture that agents want to be a part of. Never underestimate the power of getting people together for a few hours, as it’s a great way to build camaraderie.
All agents need some type of support, and a good CRM will help them properly track their business by providing one central location to track transactions, send emails, manage their database and view earnings. There are several other services a brokerage can provide to help agents, from taking administrative tasks off their plates so they can prospect and have more face-to-face time with clients to scheduling showings or home inspections on behalf of the agent. Something as simple as having a dedicated place where an agent can ask questions holds a lot of weight given the fact that agents often aren’t sure who to reach out to when they have a question. There should be a sense of need to make things easier on agents so that they can sell more homes or simply free up time to allow for a better quality of life.
Training is also essential for agents. Real estate changes frequently, and a brokerage needs to be on top of these changes so that they can relay them to their agents. But training doesn’t end there. In fact, agents need training on everyday practices they use in the field, such as what to say and what not to say when talking to leads, the steps to take after booking an appointment with a lead and what needs to be done after signing a client in order to get them to the closing table. Any number of things could prevent a deal from going through, and agents need to be prepared for these situations. The most important thing about training is that it is consistent. The greatest athletes in the world don’t get to claim that title by training once a month. They are training weekly, most daily, to ensure they are the best at their craft. And that is no different for agents. There is not one client that comes before training. The training agents do is for all clients—past, present and future.
Jackie Louh is vice president of Business Development and a REALTOR® at Lamacchia Realty. For more information, please visit www.lamacchiarealty.com.