How to Attract and Retain Agents

Real estate is a people business. It’s a contact sport, and brokerages want to make sure the right people are joining. But how do you attract the right people? What is it about your brokerage that will make agents, brand-new and seasoned, want to join? Agents must know what the brokerage offers that will allow them to achieve success. Every agent has a different definition of success, so it is important that the things being offered can help agents achieve their success.

Here are some best practices brokerages can use to recruit and retain agents, build a strong culture, provide support and train.

Culture, for many, is the most important thing. Agents want to be part of an environment that is not only supportive and fun, but also where they don’t feel like a number. But how do you create that culture? Company outings, luncheons, contests, consistent training, support and services are just some ways brokerages can create a culture that agents want to be a part of. Never underestimate the power of getting people together for a few hours, as it’s a great way to build camaraderie.

All agents need some type of support, and a good CRM will help them properly track their business by providing one central location to track transactions, send emails, manage their database and view earnings. There are several other services a brokerage can provide to help agents, from taking administrative tasks off their plates so they can prospect and have more face-to-face time with clients to scheduling showings or home inspections on behalf of the agent. Something as simple as having a dedicated place where an agent can ask questions holds a lot of weight given the fact that agents often aren’t sure who to reach out to when they have a question. There should be a sense of need to make things easier on agents so that they can sell more homes or simply free up time to allow for a better quality of life.