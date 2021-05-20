Coldwell Banker Appoints New Executive VP, Central Region

Effectively immediately, Greg Rand is now executive vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Central Region. Rand is responsible for the sales and operations of the Coldwell Banker Realty branded companies in Chicagoland, Minnesota, St. Louis and Texas. The companies in the Central Region, with approximately 105 offices and more than 8,700 affiliated sales professionals, represented more than $24 billion in sales volume in 2020, according to the company.

Additionally, in this new role, Rand will develop strategic plans to maintain and grow the companies in the Central Region. He will work closely with the executive committee of the company to oversee all aspects of the regional business, including operations, product, marketing, technology, finance, legal and human resources.

Rand has held senior leadership roles in the real estate industry for more than three decades, including serving as the managing partner for Rand Realty. Under his leadership, the company’s gross earnings reportedly saw over a 600% growth through acquisition, recruitment and launching new business divisions, including title agency, mortgage, a commercial brokerage and new development marketing. Also during that time, he authored a book, “Crash Boom!” and served as a radio host for Rand on Real Estate on Missouri’s 77WABC Radio.

In 2010, he founded OwnAmerica, a technology platform and national brokerage brand dedicated to investment in the housing market. OwnAmerica was acquired in 2019 by Renters Warehouse and Rand was appointed as chief strategy officer.



“Greg was selected for his superior knowledge of nearly every aspect of real estate, innovative thinking, collaborative leadership style, strategic mind and competitive spirit. He is a powerhouse who is going to lead his region to new heights of agent-centric success and market share growth while intentionally elevating Coldwell Banker’s culture of awesomeness and excellence,” said M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

