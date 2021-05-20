Helping Your Agents Get the Most Out of Real Estate Training

It’s no secret that the most successful brokerages are the ones that invest in real estate training. A commitment to real estate training shines through in recruitment and retention efforts and increases your team’s bottom line.

Leading training in the office is a win-win situation, but it’s up to you to make sure your agents have all they need to succeed. Use these tips to help your agents make the most out of any real estate training course they take.

Choose the right real estate training program. Identify which core skills you need your agents to master, and then search for courses that address said skills. If the agents on your team were recently licensed, you’ll want a real estate training program for new agents to establish a business foundation. Conversely, if your agents are more experienced, you’ll want to find an advanced real estate training course that helps them level up. Compare different real estate training courses to ensure you select the perfect one.

Be consistent. Even if your team is working remotely, choose a specific day by which agents should watch the module of that week. Discuss the content one or two days later over a regularly scheduled meeting. Establishing this consistency helps your agents get into a routine, making them more likely to retain what’s being learned.

Implement accountability structures. Build in ways to hold agents accountable for engaging with and participating in the course. Encourage participants to select an accountability partner at the start of the course to keep them on track and completing their weekly activities.

Hold individual check-in meetings. As the team leader, set up individual check-in meetings with your agents to get an update on their progress and go over any questions they may have. Real estate training can be a lot, so a little check-in from the team leader will make sure no agent falls behind.

Know the content inside and out. The more you familiarize yourself with the content of the training program you’re providing, your agents are more likely to connect with it, since they can rely on you for guidance. Consider opting for a program that requires a leadership certification—one that shows you the ropes of the course before you offer it to the brokerage, so you don’t have to learn as you go.

