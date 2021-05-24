ERA Awarded for Marketing and Design Excellence

ERA® Real Estate recently received awards recognizing excellence in marketing and design. The projects include a rebranding campaign, a new real estate career website and a new digital magazine in support of ERA Distinctive PropertiesSM, the brand’s luxury marketing program.

“Corner Your Market,” a rebranding campaign designed to help ERA affiliated brokers and agents corner their local markets, was recognized by Hermes Creative Awards with a Platinum award—the highest recognition given—in the Company Branding category. Hermes Creative Awards honors the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing and communication programs. Of the more than 6,000 entries, only approximately 15% receive the Platinum designation.

“Corner Your Market” also earned Silver honors in the ASTRID Awards’ Graphic Design category for Corporate Design/Identity. Winners of the ASTRID Awards symbolize the stellar qualities of creativity, craft, innovation and originality in design.

ERA Distinctive Properties, the brand’s luxury marketing program, recently introduced a new digital magazine Luxe Corner by ERA Distinctive Properties. The new digital publication received a Gold award from Hermes Creative Awards in the E-Magazine category.

TeamERACareers.com, a new talent attraction website highlighting the benefits of a real estate career with the ERA brand, received an honorable mention from Hermes Creative Awards in the Website Design category.

“For nearly fifty years, the ERA® network has helped strengthen local communities and transform the lives of brokers, agents and clients. Our marketing campaigns pay tribute to the important work the Team ERA network does across the country, celebrating local entrepreneurs and inspiring real estate professionals to achieve their goals. We are proud of these marketing awards, as they serve as powerful affirmations of the impact of Team ERA on the industry and on the communities we collectively serve,” said Jennifer Marchetti, chief marketing officer, ERA Real Estate.

For more information, please visit www.era.com.