Listing a Home in Today’s Red-Hot Sellers’ Market

It’s a red-hot seller’s market, in which bidding wars, sales over asking price, waived appraisals, flexible closing dates and quick transactions are the norm. Buyer demand continues unabated, fueled by low interest rates and a desire to relocate for a variety of reasons related to the pandemic. However, a critically low inventory of new listings for purchase has rocked the real estate industry. Agents are implementing a slew of print and digital marketing tactics to prospect for listings by urging homeowners to take advantage of the unique market conditions and sell now.

Selling a home is one of the largest transactions most people undertake in their lifetime, so choosing an agency to list and market a property is a vital decision that should involve some research. The best real estate agencies consider the entire home selling journey, from the initial meeting and home pricing to staging, open house events, fielding offers, negotiating and closing on time. By partnering with a proven real estate agency that offers the full scope of home sales services, the homeowner can get the best price and terms for their home, as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Look for Local Expertise

According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), homebuyers typically move within a 15-mile radius of their current home, so powerful local marketing and strong brand recognition is key to attracting buyers. Local agents can share new listing information with neighbors through mailers, phone calls and door knocking, as well as social media and targeted email. They also run outreach campaigns to other local agents and install personalized, bright yellow “for sale” signs to grab the attention of all who drive by.

Any comprehensive marketing program should also include an effective open house strategy to jumpstart the sale of a home. The campaign leading up to the event is critical for success and should generate buyer interest and create excitement about the open house. Visitors of open houses should be able to see every highlight of the home, ask any questions and can even speak to a mortgage advisor, who can outline affordability scenarios for interested buyers.

Demand World-Class Marketing

Savvy sellers need a real estate agency that can effectively reach potential buyers from anywhere and complete the transaction safely and conveniently. From virtual open house events to online neighborhood walkthroughs, agents should conduct a host of virtual experiences for buyers and sellers while addressing their safety concerns.

A successful marketing program also needs an online strategy that maximizes the reach of the listing. That way, no matter where they search online, buyers will find the property.

Enjoy a Seamless Selling Experience

In addition to real estate, there are several other services involved in the home-buying and selling journey, including mortgage, insurance and title closing. Partnering with a company that offers one-stop shopping is the best way to simplify a transaction. When a buyer utilizes coordinated services, the seller has more assurance that once an offer is accepted, the deal will reach the closing table seamlessly.

“Customers today want the process to be less complicated and stressful, and they are looking to real estate companies to provide a smoother way of doing things,” said Aram Minnetian, president and COO of Weichert Companies. “Because our experts are all under one roof, buyers and sellers are never left wondering who to call or what to do next. Our real estate, mortgage, insurance and title closing experts work together to anticipate customers’ needs, complete key milestones in advance and achieve real estate goals in record time, delivering on our pledge of a simple, enjoyable and rewarding real estate experience.”

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.

