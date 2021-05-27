BHGREÂ® Adds Real Estate Office in Alaska

Half of Alaska’s residents were born outside the state, making this location a diverse migratory route brimming with real estate opportunities.

Better Homes and Gardens Real EstateÂ® LLC (BHGREÂ®) has moved into the state, recently announcing a new affiliate: Alaska Dream Makers based in Wasilla, Alaska (now Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Makers). This marks the brand’s entry into the 49th state.

The boutique firm is led by husband-and-wife team Larry and Jacque Ficek, who founded the brokerage in 2008.

“Larry and Jacque built an impressive business by combining Larry’s love of technology and Jacque’s affinity for marketing. By taking an important step to move their business to the next level, they will benefit from a powerful platform of brand tools, technology and marketing support to help attract new clients and add to their agent roster,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, BHGREÂ®. “We are so excited to be partnering with them and are thrilled to bring the Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate brand to Alaska.”

The company provides real estate services to a wide range of communities throughout Wasilla, Palmer, Meadow Lakes, Big Lake, Houston, Sutton, Talkeetna, Matanuska Susitna Valley, known locally as Mat-Su Borough, Eagle River and Anchorage. Last year the firm’s affiliated real estate agents were responsible for more than $24 million in home sales volume, according to the company.

“We’ve built our business by making sure each client has a remarkable experience, one that inspires them to refer us to their friends and family. Associating with a brand that conveys the same warmth and connection of family and home will set us apart from our competitors in a way that complements and amplifies our commitment to service,” said Larry Ficek, broker/co-owner, BHGREÂ® Dream Makers. “In addition, (the BHGREÂ® brand’s) professional development platform will greatly enhance our value proposition for agents and will support retention and recruiting to help grow our business.”

“The abundance of natural beauty in Alaskaâ€”from the Northern Lights to glaciers and wildlifeâ€”provides a backdrop for an unrivaled lifestyle. You do not just live in Alaska, you Fall in Love with it!” said Jacque Ficek, broker/co-owner, BHGREÂ® Dream Makers.

“The sophistication of the BHGREÂ® lifestyle marketing materials will play an important role in positioning ourselves with potential clients and keeping our brokerage top of mind long after the purchase or sale,” added Ficek. “Our philosophy is that it’s everyone’s dream to own a home, whether it is a log cabin nestled in the trees with a salmon fishing creek nearby or a more modern and contemporary home with convenient access to all the necessities. Whatever the need and desire, we have the passion, expertise and abundance of local knowledge to make it happen for them.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.

