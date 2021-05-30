Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Into Greece

ENEA Real Estate is now part of the global brokerage network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Athens Properties.

“Athens represents our commitment to selectively grow our global footprint in one of the most traveled to destinations in the world!” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Christy Budnick tells RISMedia. “This reinforces our growth ambitions and continues to energize our network with world-class destinations.”

“When I established ENEA Real Estate, my vision and promise was to create a real estate brand that would be the consumer’s first choice for the Greek real estate market,” said Kyriakos Xydis, managing partner of BHHS Athens Properties. “Now that we are part of the global real estate network of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, we can now take that vision and expand so much further with the resources available to network members.”

Content Square 1.

The Berkshire Hathaway affiliate will add one office and 18 real estate consultants to the global network and will service Attica as well as the main tourist destinations of Greece.

“Joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand gives us the opportunity to be part of a strong global brand, which is widely recognized and respected,” said George Karakovounis, partner of BHHS Athens Properties. “We have important goals over the next few years, and we knew making this decision would put us on route to achieve them.”

Now that COVID concerns are beginning to decline, global real estate trends may see a shift. However, for now, that still largely depends on location.

Content Square 2.

“We are still in early days of COVID retreating,” says Budnick. “Some countries are opening up slowly, including most of Europe, while other countries are still in full lock down like India and Brazil.”



For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.