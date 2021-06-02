How to Create Colorful Curb Appeal

Your front porch is your home’s calling card, setting the stage for presenting the rest of your house in its best light and creating a memorable welcome for visitors. That’s why choosing the right decor and, more importantly, the right paint color is a critical step.

Here are some suggested colors to add life to your front porch.

A muted shade of green will tie into the greenery surrounding your home to create a pleasing cohesive look, without detracting from your landscaping.

A deep blue will bring a sleek sense of style to your front porch, making your home stand out from the street.

An off-white shade is always dependable and brings a crisp, fresh look to your home. Look for a warm but neutral hue that blends nicely with your home’s overall exterior.

A silver shade of grey brings a sophisticated look to your front porch and helps highlight its architectural features. It also works well with just about any exterior color.