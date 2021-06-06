C5 Summit: The New Deal-Making Destination for Commercial Real Estate

This Sept. 27-29, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) welcomes hundreds of commercial real estate pros to the first-ever C5 Summit in the heart of New York City—the epicenter of commercial real estate. C5 Summit is the premier U.S.-based commercial real estate and economic development event where owners, investors and influential leaders in real estate will network, build relationships, discuss the latest data and trends, and broker profitable deals—all in one place.

NAR has traditionally hosted a USA Pavilion at the annual MIPIM real estate property development conference in Cannes, France, that showcases American cities and regions to generate foreign investment.

“The U.S. is one of the top destinations for investors,” says 2021 NAR President Charlie Oppler. “Now, investors from around the world will have an unparalleled opportunity to gather and get deals done right here in the U.S. at the C5 Summit, with invaluable networking opportunities, exclusive events and carefully curated programming.”

Capital. Connect. Commerce. Community. Commercial.



The C5 Summit is the ultimate commercial real estate event, and business-to-business at its best. Attendees quickly connect with other leaders, stakeholders and potential partners. They engage in lucrative commerce and source capital as deals get made. And they help redefine what community means in a post-pandemic world through the partnerships they forge.

At C5, the focus is on the future. Attendees will learn what’s new and be part of what’s next as they engage with titans and trendsetters who are shaping skylines, revitalizing cities, cutting major deals and leading the way forward in the industry. For maximum efficiency and effectiveness, the entire commercial property value chain is represented—from financing and development to sales and property management.

C5 Summit Highlights



– Featured Keynote Alex Rodriguez: The CRE investor and MLB All-Star discusses A-Rod Corp and his highly successful business ventures.

– The Future of Cities Keynote: Greg Lindsay, director of applied research at NewCities, discusses the current landscape and how cities will need to adapt for the future.

– Heads of Industry Panel: Top CRE professionals share their perspective on current issues.

– Tech & Innovation Panel: Attendees will be among the first to hear about new proptech and emerging trends.

– Investment, CRE and U.S. Economic Outlook Panels: Panelists will share key insights on the broader forces shaping CRE and the opportunities created.

– Governors’ Panel: A look at how states are investing and positioning themselves for the future.

– The Future of Sustainability: Drivers of green initiatives in CRE discuss best practices, trends and tech.

– The Future of Office Space: How the past year has changed the outlook for office planning.

– Dedicated Deal-Making Room: Industry leaders, including brokers, investors, developers and economic development agencies—primed and ready to negotiate—can connect directly.

– Trade Expo: Features exhibitors from every facet of commercial and investment real estate.

– Time in the Big Apple: Take walking tours to unique sites like The Related Companies’ Hudson Yards and access Manhattan’s world-class cultural, entertainment and dining options.

Oppler says he’s thrilled that the inaugural C5 Summit will be one of NAR’s first major in-person events since the pandemic.

“I’m excited to reconnect with friends, members and our business partners,” he notes. “It’s been a difficult year for commercial real estate, but I am very optimistic for the future, and the C5 Summit is just what we need to reinvigorate the marketplace, jumpstart commercial investment nationwide, create jobs and build strong communities.

“I am confident the partnerships created here will set the stage for what’s next in commercial real estate,” he adds.

Register Now!

Don’t miss the C5 Summit—an exceptional opportunity for three days of commercial real estate networking, learning and deal-making at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. Register at c5summit.realestate.