Top Agents Share Their Best Tips for Other Real Estate Agents

Want to know a secret? Of course you do. Who doesn’t want to get the inside track on how accomplished agents have achieved their success? We rounded up the best advice from top-producing agents around the country after asking, “What is one bit of advice you would share with other agents?”

Here are their answers. Take a look:

“No matter how many homes you have sold, treat a $50,000 buyer with the exact same service and care as a million-dollar buyer. Whether your success in real estate has been great or small, always be humble and be a student. Our industry is constantly changing. There is something new to learn every day!” — Jay and Ashley Nelson, Nashville, Tennessee



“Work on your mindset and become the absolute best version of you. As [motivational author and speaker] Jim Rohn would say, ‘Work harder on yourself than you do on your job.’” — Knolly Williams, Austin, Texas



“Constantly be a step ahead of the consumer. Remember that it’s critical that the focus is on the ‘why’ of the consumer. It’s vital that you know the data behind the changing market.” — Michael Perry, Salt Lake City, Utah



“Move on quickly from your perceived failures. You have to have a lot of conversations to get to the level of success that I’ve achieved. It doesn’t happen overnight, and you will fail, but the ability to move on quickly will serve you well!” — Collette McDonald, Atlanta, Georgia



“Seek the best to be the best. Whenever you are stuck in your business, there are many agents who have been there and broke through to the next level. Make it your mission to find a mentor who has not only built a business that you desire, but also has a track record of performance in helping others do the same.” — Jay Kinder, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas



“Align with a company that is aligned with your vision and your values. Also, if you want to be successful in life, don’t focus on what you’re getting; instead, focus on how you can contribute and bring value to every person you encounter. If you focus on that, the rest will be easy.” — Jon Lahey, Washington, D.C.



“Figure out what sets you apart from other people and cultivate a brand around it. It is so important for agents to stand out from the sea of agents out there. Then choose a niche to specialize in. My niche is the condo market, so when buyers and sellers think ‘condo,’ they think Michelle. I can sell single-family homes and investment properties as well, but I have a specialty that gives me an edge over the average agent. Don’t be a jack of all trades, master of none.” — Michelle Rinaldi, Singer Island, Florida

“Most agents don’t realize that the difference between success and failure is a thin line. The agents who are willing to do what other agents are not will find themselves quickly on the right side of that line.” — Colby Culbertson, Sacramento, California



“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work ‘hard.’ Be willing to do whatever it takes and stay consistent until you get the result. Stop trying to be perfect because you never will be, just take massive action and you will learn by doing! Also, know your numbers and treat people with respect.” — John Mikesh, Charlotte, North Carolina



“Some people think that there’s some sort of magical door that randomly appears for ‘opportunities’ to knock on and they just get to simply answer it. The truth is, the inner strength you’ve built, knowledge you’ve gained and relationships you’ve fostered over your lifetime are what create opportunities. The true magic isn’t in the loudest knocks, but in the soft and low ones that you can barely hear. So, listen more than you speak, give before you take and focus on building strong, lasting relationships.” — Christianna Pyo, Northern Virginia



“If you don’t have an assistant, you are the assistant. Your time is your most precious commodity. If you are spending your time doing assistant work, you will never get to that next level.” — Kyle Whissel, San Diego County, California



“The best advice we can give to new agents is to keep an over-the-top database of everyone you meet. Enter as much detail as you can about them, their family and real estate history. Also, make sure that you build equity in your own real estate business. Don’t spend decades building someone else’s retirement and business. We tell renters all the time, ‘You need to buy a home because you are building equity.’ eXp provides that opportunity without the need to become a broker.” — Jim and Stacey Lambright, Columbus, Ohio

“Be yourself. Have fun. Remain focused. Stay consistent.” — Gusty Gulas, Birmingham, Alabama



