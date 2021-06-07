HGAR Presents Donation to Domestic Violence Organization

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $1,800 to My Sisters’ Place with offices in White Plains, New York.

For over 40 years, My Sisters’ Place (MSP) has been Westchester’s pioneering leader and resource in the field of domestic violence and human trafficking. MSP provides a continuum of direct services for adult and child victims (shelter, counseling, legal services and education), effectively responding to the needs of families and individuals in crisis.

Each year, the agency reaches more than 15,000 people through direct services, education and outreach. Serving clients of all socioeconomic, cultural and religious backgrounds, MSP strives to end domestic violence and human trafficking through comprehensive services, advocacy and community education, and works to create a world in which every individual has the basic human right to be free from gender-based violence and to engage in relationships that embrace the principles of respect, equality and safety.

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and nonprofits throughout the Hudson Valley, New York, focusing on community-based charities that serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens.



For more information, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.

