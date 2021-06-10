J. Lennox Scott Receives Top Honor at National Conference

John L. Scott Real Estate Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott recently received the prestigious Brokerage Leadership Award at the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) Annual Conference in Las Vegas this past May.

The Brokerage Leadership Award recognizes a principal broker who exemplifies extraordinary leadership and whose achievements have drawn the attention and admiration of others. In 2018, Scott received the award in recognition of his industry leadership; this year, he was awarded for his work in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the industry in support of fair housing. This is the first time the same individual has been selected twice.

“We are pleased to salute Lennox for his work over the last year centering conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion—not only at his company, but also in the real estate industry as a whole. His leadership on this important initiative is noteworthy and complements a career full of outstanding achievements,” said Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® President & CEO Paul Boomsma.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion has been a real focus of mine in the last year, and it’s an honor to be recognized by LeadingRE with the Brokerage Leadership Award,” said Scott, the third-generation leader of the firm. “As representatives in the real estate industry, I believe we have an important role to play to move diversity, equity and inclusion forward. Whether it’s through supporting diversity education for fair housing, helping remove racist language from home titles, or just driving awareness of how we can best support clients from all backgrounds, we all can make a positive impact.”

In addition to the Brokerage Leadership Award, John L. Scott Real Estate was honored in the following categories: Buyside Business Developer Award; Luxury Portfolio Marketing Award (first place winner among companies with over 501 sales associates); and nominee for Best Interactivity in the Website Quality Certification.

For more information, please visit johnlscott.com.