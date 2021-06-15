Search
BHS Joins Pride Month Charity Campaign

By RISMedia Staff

In honor of Pride Month, Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) is pledging to match donations for the Human Rights Campaign up to $10,000. Donations can be made through the brokerage’s Pride website.

BHS is a member of the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of 300-plus leading U.S. employers supporting bipartisan legislation to provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ+ people as other protected groups under the law.

“At Brown Harris Stevens, we believe everyone deserves equal protection under the law regardless of where you come from, what you look like, how you worship or who you love. As real estate professionals, we believe that all types of discrimination in housing should be explicitly prohibited,” said CEO Bess Freedman in a statement.

Currently, the Fair Housing Act does not specifically mention sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories. The passage of the Equality Act would change that.

For more information on the Human Rights Campaign, the Equality Act and how to donate, visit https://www.bhsusa.com/pride 

