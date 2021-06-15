June Is National Homeownership Month

NAR PULSE—There’s no place like Right Tools, Right Now to find the free and discounted tools your brokerage and agents need to help clients navigate their way through the home-buying experience. Check June’s limited-time offers right now, and take advantage of these resources to stay on track in every business climate.

How the RPR® Learning Center Helps REALTORS® Excel

Cesar Umanzor, a REALTOR® from Houston, Texas, dedicates 45 minutes of each day to furthering his real estate education. He uses RPR®’s (Realtors Property Resource®) free webinars and on-demand tutorials for much of it.

Homeowner Safety & Security Toolkit

This toolkit provides brokerages with the context, materials and best practices to get the word out about homeowner safety and security, including home security tips, crime prevention resources and more! To download the toolkit, click here.