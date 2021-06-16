Realogy Partners With The Alliance for Pride Month Campaign

Realogy is celebrating Pride Month with a campaign titled “We Rise,” as an official partner with LGTBQ+ Real Estate Alliance (The Alliance) . The campaign will offer education and support through events and programs for Realogy-affiliated agents, brokers and employees, as well as The Alliance members and unaffiliated real estate professionals across the industry.

As part of Realogy’s ongoing partnership with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and commitment to equitable homeownership, the company is dedicated to educating all real estate professionals about what makes a good LGBTQ+ ally and how to respectfully engage with this strong community of potential buyers. Through the Allyship Training Certification, an industry-first training offered during the campaign, real estate professionals will receive a certification from the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance upon completion.

Other features of the month-long campaign include fireside chats and panels with Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands and chair of Realogy’s RealPride Employee Resource Group, and Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, during which they will discuss their joint commitment to increasing awareness and understanding within their organizations and the overall real estate industry.

“We are excited to be partnering with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance to not only celebrate Pride Month, but also reflect on the history of the LGBTQ+ movement, discuss the challenges the community faces in homeownership and beyond, and address the work that still needs to be done,” said Chris. “Realogy continues to lead as a champion of inclusion and social change, attracting and developing diverse real estate professionals while working to inspire and pave the way for equal opportunity and fairness in housing everywhere.”

“Realogy and its brands have been at the forefront of advocating on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community in housing through creating an LGBTQ+ employee resource group, supporting the Equality Act, and providing equal benefits to transgender employees,” said Weyandt. “The company was also a strong and powerful early supporter of The Alliance when we launched in October. It is not a surprise that Realogy is such an active participant in Pride Month and their support means so much to us.”

Planned events being organized as part of the “We Rise” campaign include:

– Wed., June 16, 2021 — 7-8 p.m. ET / 4-5 p.m. PT — “First Time Homebuyers Seminar: The LGBTQ+ Community’s Path to Homeownership,” presented by The Alliance.

This seminar will have real estate and mortgage professionals walk attendees through the home-buying and lending process. Click here to register.

– Thurs., June 24, 2021 — 12-1 p.m. ET / 9-10 a.m. PT — “Allyship Training Certification presented by the Alliance”

Upon completion of this course that aims to increase understanding of the LGBTQ+ community, attendees will receive a certificate from the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. Click here to join

– Fri., June 25, 2021 — 1-2 p.m. ET / 10-11 a.m. PT — Realogy’s “REALPRIDE Employee Resource Group Virtual “Together We Rise” Pride Event”

Join leaders from Realogy and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance as they discuss their passion for equality and the business of real estate. Click here to join

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.