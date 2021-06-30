Buyside Introduces New Valuation Pages Features

Buyside’s new features will enable homeowners currently receiving a Home Valuation Report to see a personalized Home Equity Dashboard.

“According to the National Association of REALTORS®, over 69% of buyers have a home to sell, so really homeowners represent the earliest buyer. Buyside helps real estate agents and loan officers engage homeowners with not just home value tools, but also branded wealth optimization tips on their home’s equity so homeowners can now truly view their home as an asset,” said Charles J. Williams IV, CEO, Buyside. “This positions real estate agents and LO’s as financial advisors and knowledge brokers in their local markets—and in a small way we believe it’s helping improve home financial literacy across the country.”

The new features not only answer what someone’s home is worth, it also presents estimates of how much equity the homeowners have, ideas and tips of what they can do with that equity, and how they can get pre-approved to tap into their equity. Many existing Buyside clients have already begun to roll out this new enhancement and have also brought in their mortgage partners into the partnership.

“It’s always great to see R&D investments coming to life and especially so when it has such a large impact for our clients’ business” added Williams. “We’ve recognized the need to help educate homeowners and in turn help our clients and their other businesses who hover around the transaction such as mortgage, insurance and title. After years of aggregating billions of behavioral signals on consumers about to make the biggest transaction of their life, we are now expanding to support real estate core and ancillary services as they look to improve relationships, personalization and retention.”

For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.