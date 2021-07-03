Ultimate House Hunt Launches: HGTV Continues Partnership With LeadingRE

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® announced the launch of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021. This is the tenth consecutive year HGTV has aligned exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® for the popular online promotion, which generated more than 1.5 million votes last year.

This year’s Ultimate House Hunt runs from June 30 through August 4 on HGTV.com, featuring stunning homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes.

A special Global Homes gallery spotlights beautiful properties from outside of the U.S. All featured homes are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.

Consumers can tour the 66 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes.

“This year marks a decade since we first joined forces with HGTV for the Ultimate House Hunt. Our shared passion for beautiful homes and exceptional design has allowed us to showcase some of the finest properties in the world, and this year’s finalists carry on that tradition. We look forward to showcasing these breathtaking homes and seeing which capture the attention of HGTV’s audience,” said Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

Each winning home will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as a fan favorite.



To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: HGTV.com/househunt

